Kern County Public Health reports 1,115 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Thursday reported 1,115 new coronavirus cases. No new deaths were reported.

This brings the county’s total to 62,439 cases and 485 deaths. The department says 19,829 residents recovered from the virus, and 13,097 are presumed recovered. An additional 28,759 are isolating at home

Officials said 262,499 tests were negative, and 751 tests are pending.

There are 38,497 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, public health says. There are 11,123 cases between those 50 to 64, and 5,333 cases among those 65 and older. Children accounted for 7,461 cases.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.