BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — December may be the busiest month of the year for most people, and with the busyness comes stress. However, Kern County Public Health and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services have a way to help deal with that extra stress.

The theme of the KCPH Grounded in Health campaign for December is “Just Breathe” — a time to support both your physical and mental health, according to Alison Burrows, Interim Director of KBHRS.

“So, there is such an intricate link between your mind and your body, and anything you do to support your physical health is going to help your mental health as well,” said Burrows. “Breathing is one of those really essential functions. Taking the time to slow down and breathe really helps destress, and helps with depression, anxiety and so many mental health symptoms as well.”

KCPH and KBHRC both teamed up to talk about ways to destress and stay healthy mentally and physically during this busy month.

“So, added stress, like we feel in December — we have all these extra obligations — actually causes your body to have a physical reaction,” said Bryan Carrigan, Director of KCPH. “You’re more stressed out, you’re more likely to be depressed, and you aren’t breathing properly when your body has that physical response to being over stressed.”

Officials say doing yoga, watching a video on breathing or using a phone app as guidance can help learn the proper technique.