Kern County Public Health offering free flu vaccine to avoid “twindemic”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health will offer several opportunities for residents to receive a free flu shot in hopes to avoid a ”twindemic” of influenza and COVID-19 during the fall and winter months.

Starting today, free flu vaccines will be offered at Kern County Public Health’s headquarters at 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required ahead of time.

“During this pandemic, it is more vital than ever for our residents to get their annual flu vaccine,” said Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health. “This will help decrease the incidence of flu in our community and help ease the burden on our healthcare system.”

In addition to getting your flu shot, Kern County Public Health is urging residents to practice healthy habits like hand washing, staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face covering when in public, avoiding gatherings, and staying at home when sick.

Seasonal flu clinics dates and locations:

· NAACP Clinic at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church: 1401 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield – 10/10/20, 10am – 3pm

· Shafter: Public Health Office, 329 Central Valley Hwy – 10/13/20, 1pm-3:30pm

· Delano: Public Health Office, 455 Lexington Street – 10/14/20, 9am-11am & 2pm-4pm

· Pine Mountain Club: 2524 Beechwood Way – 10/14/20, 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm

· Lake Isabella: 7050 Lake Isabella Blvd, Suite 144 –10/20/20, 10am-12pm & 1pm-3pm

· Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet: 1142 S P Street, Bakersfield – 10/25/20, 7am-1pm and 11/13/20, 5pm-8pm.

· Ridgecrest: 400 N. China Lake Blvd – 10/27/20, 10:30am-12pm & 1:30pm-2:30pm

Call 661-321-3000 or visit www.kernpublichealth.com for more information.