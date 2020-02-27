Kern County Public Health monitoring 11 people for coronavirus

The county is currently monitoring 11 people who recently traveled abroad for signs of the coronavirus, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

The department said it received notifications from the California Department of Public Health about the 11 individuals. None of the individuals have been tested for the virus and there have been no locally confirmed cases, KCPH said.

On Wednesday, the Tulare County Public Health Department said that nine people in the county were in self-isolation after recently returning to the United States after travelling through China,

Both San Francisco and Orange County have declared emergencies due to the coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed yesterday that California has 31 cases and that more than 8,000 people have been or are being monitored for the virus.

Kern County Public Health said there are currently no plans to issue a local emergency.

Newsom will be holding a press conference today at 10:30 a.m. at the California Department of Public Health to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus.