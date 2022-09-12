BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is holding multiple vaccination events in September and October, according to health officials.

Health officials say one September event will be held at The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity on Sept. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. The other September events will be held at the Prado Senior Center on Sept. 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kern County Public Health will have vaccination events on Oct. 7, 19 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prado Senior Center, according to health officials.

To check your eligibility and schedule an appointment click here.