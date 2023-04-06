Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is hosting an event for parents to ensure their kids are safe when on the road.

KCPH is hosting a free car seat check on Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1800 Mount Vernon Ave.

Officials say technicians will be on hand to instruct parents and guardians on properly installing a car seat and check if their parts are in working condition, or if there are any recalls on a car seat.

Children must be in car seats or booster seats until age 8 unless they’ve outgrown the seat’s height or weight limit, according to the California Highway Patrol. Learn more at this link.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 46% of car seats and booster seats are incorrectly used, increasing potential injury in a collision.