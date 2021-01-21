Kern County Public Health director Matt Constantine announces retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Director of Public Health Services Matt Constantine confirmed with 17 News he will be retiring.

Constantine has been at the forefront of the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic since it began nearly a year ago. He did not give a reason for why he would be retiring.

The Board of Supervisors are set to hold a closed door session Tuesday to discuss the appointment of a new Public Health director.

Kern Public Health spokesperson Michelle Corson said Constantine told the Board of Supervisors of his intent to retire in March 2021 back in 2019. Constantine submitted an email Thursday afternoon to staff about his intentions to retire.

Constantine has served as Public Health director since 2009 after serving as head of Department of Environmental Health in 2006.

Read the email Constantine sent to Public Health staff below: