BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department wants you to get outside after declaring the month of October as “Get Outside Month”.

Health officials say there are some added bonuses to your health and well-being when you head outside.

“There really are added benefits to just simply getting outside. You have an improved immune system by exposing your body to different bacteria and viruses that are outside, really teaching your immune system how to respond to both good and bad bacteria,” said Brynn Carrigan with the Public Health Department. “You also sleep better at night, and you’re actually motivated to exercise more. Studies show that you actually exercise more intensely and you exercise more when outside then when you’re inside.”

Health Department officials said they want to encourage everyone to get two hours of outdoor activity a week, which can be anything from yard work to walking, or even riding a bike.