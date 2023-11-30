BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ‘Grounded In Health’ community initiative driven by local public health leaders is wrapping up for the year with a free yoga class.

On Dec. 4, Kern County Public Health is starting off ‘Just Breathe’, a December campaign, with a free community yoga session. The yoga session will be held shortly after the press conference at 10 a.m. The Haven Yoga Studio, located at 13019 Stockdale Hwy Suite 100, is set to host the event in partnership with Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services.

Organizers say this event is a chance to relieve some of the stress the holiday season brings. Speakers will be at the event to promote breathing strategies and talk about ways to reduce stress.

Learn more about this initiative at their website.