Kern County Public Health campaign urges Kern’s Black residents to get vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health launched a public service campaign urging Kern’s Black residents to get vaccinated.

The Black community is one of the hardest hit by coronavirus, with the death rate 7% higher than the state average, according to the PSA. The Centers for Disease Control reports Black Americans are dying at nearly three times the rate of white Americans from COVID-19.

Public Health partnered with ShePower founder Areleanna Waller to develop the script for the public service announcement. 17’s Moses Small, Black Chamber of Commerce President Nick Hill and KNZR Radio’s Tony Lee are featured in the PSA.

“When it’s your turn, get vaccinated. Protect yourself and others from this deadly virus. Distrust and uncertainty are real. But, the COVID-19 vaccines have been validated by top medical experts to be safe and effective and they are free. Let’s make us better, save lives and beat this pandemic,” the announcement states.

Severe side effects are extremely uncommon, affecting only 11 out of every million vaccine recipients, according to the CDC. The vaccine builds on research from other coronaviruses dating back 20 years. The CDC also states nearly 90% of Americans need the COVID-19 vaccine to develop herd immunity.

17’s Moses Small hosted a town hall last month with five experts from Kern’s Black community to break down the historical issues frightening some people away from the shots.

Residents can register on the state’s MyTurn website to get notified about when it’s their turn to receive the vaccine. Residents can also call 833-422-4255.