Kern County Public Health appoints new assistant director, director of Environmental Health division

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health has announced the appointment of two new directors.

The department said Amy Rutledge is assuming the position of assistant director of the department after the previous assistant director, Brynn Carrigan, was recently appointed to the director position being vacated by Matt Constantine.

Rutledge has worked more than 14 years in the department’s Environmental Health division, most recently as the director. Jeffrey Marshall is taking over that position. He has worked in the division for more than 13 years, according to KCPH.