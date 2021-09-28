Kern County Public Defender Pam Singh to resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Defender Pam Singh said she intends to resign as head of the department and finish working out her active cases.

Singh, who has been with the department 17 years and held the top position since 2017, said she submitted a resignation request Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors. She will continue serving as public defender until a replacement has been found.

Singh said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son who recently returned to school after being home last year because of the pandemic.

“I love my present job, it’s such a privilege, but it’s very time-consuming,” Singh said.

The county’s first female public defender began thinking about submitting her resignation when staff returned to the office. She plans to finish her active homicide and death penalty cases.

During her career, Singh has been involved in a number of notable homicide cases.

Recently, Singh represented Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson, accused of killing a 21-year-old woman, until he was found incompetent to stand trial and sent to a state hospital.