Kern County property taxes due next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector (KCTTC) is reminding Kern residents that the first installment of property tax is due next week.

The county agency is urging residents to make sure they pay the first installment of their property tax by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10 or it will become delinquent.

As COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community the agency is asking customers to avoid making in-person payments, but do so by mail or online.

You can pay your property tax using these methods:

Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004

Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us

Cash Payments: Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the address above to avoid in-person payments.

Property tax bills were filed for all property owner on Jan 1, 2021, according to the agency. If you have not received your tax bill, you can request another copy or find the amount you owe by calling 661-868-3490 or emailing tcc@kerncounty.com.

For more information click here.