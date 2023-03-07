BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is projected to have a $16 million budget surplus for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to county officials, this $16 million is coming partly from unaccounted for projects, but most of it is from an unexpected boost in sales tax revenue due to inflation.

County officials noted the biggest increase in sales tax revenue is coming from specifically from gasoline, and they emphasize this is a one-time boost in funds and therefore should not be tied to long term operations.

A prominent idea officials are considering is putting some of this surplus revenue toward updating the county’s current 911 communications system.

The Bakersfield City Council will unveil its mid-year budget report in a meeting Wednesday night.

According to the meeting agenda, city officials will make recommendations to the council on how to spend about $7 million in the areas of public safety and vital services, and also allocating money for a new position related to illegal dumping.