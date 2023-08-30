BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and other supporters celebrated their graduates after completion of a local reentry program.

A graduation ceremony was hosted for participants who completed the The Kern County Probation Department and GEO Reentry Services “Day Reporting Center” program on Aug. 30., at 1 p.m. The graduation ceremony featured plenty of families of graduates celebrating their completion of the program.

The intensive supervision program for individuals on probation is designed to change criminal behavior and reduce recidivism. The program includes regular reporting to the center involved and frequent testing for substance use.

Individuals also complete courses that ready them for job preparation.