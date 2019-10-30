Kern County Probation Dept. arrests two after weapons, drugs found at residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department arrested two men earlier this month after a residence search yielded several weapons and methamphetamine.

The department said officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Cheatham Ave. on Oct. 8. When they arrived, the officers found three rifles as well as a revolver and a handgun. In addition, the officers found several rounds of live ammunition and methamphetamine.

Ernesto Guereca, 33, was arrested for violating mandatory supervision and on firearm and ammunition-related offenses. Harvey Mulay, 27, was also arrested for firearm and drug-related offenses.