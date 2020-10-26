Kern County Pipe Band to perform in Hawaii in December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Pipe Band is asking for the community’s help in getting them to Hawaii in December for a performance to honor the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

The Scottish bagpipe band was invited to participate in commemorating the Pearl Harbor attacks. Pipe Major John Partanen said they would be one of several pipe bands performing on the Battleship Missouri and in a parade in Downtown Honolulu.

The band performed at Hillcrest Adventist Church on Sunday to record for a virtual contest. The band, which is a California non-profit, is starting a GoFundMe account to help with travel expenses for the trip. The trip would take place from Dec. 5 to 11.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the group, visit their website at kerncountypipeband.org.