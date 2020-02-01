Kern County partners with Public Health, residents to create safer parks

A partnership between Kern County, Public Health, and North of the River (NOR) Recreation and Park District aims to create safer local parks.

“We visited multiple parks, and we found obscene graffiti, drug paraphernalia, and cigarette butts concentrated in the kids’ play areas,” said Kern Public Health’s Lisa Armarillas.

Since the program started about one year ago, it has transformed three parks: McCray, Sears, and Standard, all in Oildale.

“With beautiful assets, like Standard Park, why are our rates of obesity and chronic disease so high here in Kern?” Armarillas said.

Monya Jameson of NOR added, “What can we do as a group of agencies and businesses and private citizens? How can we take our parks back?”

Since the program, a small difference has been made.

“By pruning the trees back, changing the light fixtures, and cleaning up the park, what they’re finding now is lollipop wrappers,” Jameson said.

The partnership includes a neighborhood watch program.

Varner Brothers disposal service has also provided kiosks for used syringes.

Third District Supervisor Mike Maggard says the new low-barrier shelter soon will help with the homeless problem in parks.

“We can say, ‘hey folks, we have a nice place for you to be able to find a bed and help at our low-barrier shelter, and by the way if you don’t go, we’re going to move you along,'” he said.

If you have a question or complaint about a park, you can call Maggard’s office at 868-3670.