Kern County park rangers stepping up enforcement this week at Bakersfield, Lamont parks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County park rangers will be stepping up enforcement at two Bakersfield parks and one Lamont park this week as part of Operation Safe Parks.

The county said the rangers will be at Lamont, Rexland Acres, and Greenfield parks Thursday and Friday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in an effort to reduce and prevent illegal activity. Rangers will be on the lookout for county ordinance, parking, traffic and other violations.

Operation Safe Park was previously conducted at Panorama and Heritage parks.