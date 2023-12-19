BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is attempting to keep the Park Ranger position competitive with a new salary proposal.

The board approved a new range of pay for Kern County Park Rangers. The increase ranges from 10.5% to 53%, depending on the ranger position.

Officials say, the increase goes into effect at the end of the month. This investment helps Kern County remain competitive in hiring rangers to ensure Kern County Parks are safe. The County currently struggles with a 64% vacancy rate within the ranks of the Park Rangers.