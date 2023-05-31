BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services came together Wednesday to highlight June as Healthy Children Month.

It’s part of their 2023 Grounded in Health Community Initiative, an effort to keep the Kern County community healthy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say establishing healthy behaviors to prevent chronic disease is easier and more effective during childhood and adolescence than trying to change unhealthy behaviors during adulthood.

Speakers discussed child nutrition and exercise, mental health and child safety.

“We focused a lot on keeping our children active during the summer when they’re out of school, making sure they’re eating healthy, making sure they have a good mental healthy state, and then also ensuring that they are as safe as possible,” Brynn Carrigan, Director of the Kern County Public Health Department said. “So we demonstrated our car seat safety program and our safe sleep program.”

You can learn more about this initiative at the Kern County Public Health website.