Kern County One Book Project partners with Bitwise Industries for Fall events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bitwise Industries is partnering with the One Book Project to hold several virtual events for the Bakersfield community this Fall.

The organization is holding the Women Who Innovate Panel on Sept. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. Bitwise is also holding a Women Who Podcast Panel on Monday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. The events will be streamed to BC’s Student Government Association Facebook page and through the Discord app, according to Bitwise.

The One Book Project is a county-wide grassroots effort to read around a central theme and attend virtual events throughout September and October, including author talks, book clubs, and panel discussions.

According to Bitwise, this year’s events celebrate the women’s suffrage movement, female empowerment, and women in STEM. For more information visit kclonebook.org.