BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Elected Kern County officials are set to gather in Oildale this week and remember the hundreds of lives lost due to fentanyl in Kern County.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at 114 Beardsley Ave.

Organizers say it’s a chance for families to grieve their loved ones and to also pay respects to those who know the deadly effect of fentanyl all too well, local first responders.

State Senator Shannon Grove and County Supervisor Jeff Flores will be in attendance.

The event, which is being organized by Church Without Walls, will end with a march on North Chester Avenue.