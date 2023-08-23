BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county is scheduled to host a career expo in September and job seekers are invited, according to county officials.

The Kern County Career Expo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kern County Administrative Center located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Departments will be recruiting for full-time positions, extra-help and offering on-the-spot interviews, according to county officials.

The county will be recruiting for the following departments: Kern County Fire, Public Works, Treasurer and Tax Collector, Human Resources, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Human Services, Child Support Services and more.

Public safety departments will be showcasing equipment used on the job.

To view all of the Kern County job opportunities and apply visit the Kern County Website.