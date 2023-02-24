BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County is seeing wind, rain and traffic delays from the beginning of the storm and it is set to continue and potentially worsen over the days to come.

Resident Jim McInerey is feeling it already. McInerey told 17 news, the snow near where he lives in Pine Mountain Club is a lot heavier than what he’s used to and he expects it to get even worse.

“I like to call it designer snow where it snows one day and it’s gone the next this’ll hang around for a while ‘specially what’s going to happen towards the weekend,” McInerey said.

More than 1,500 homes and businesses are without power already. This is why PG&E is preparing with more personnel for the challenges of the bulk of the storm over the weekend.

“This is what we do, we’re used to storm response. this one is obviously a little bit more severe than we’ve seen in terms of the cold temperatures and potential for low snow that could create some unique challenges,” PG&E Spokesperson Denny Boyles said.

A challenge for residents has been finding a way out of the storm, which has been almost impossible because of weather-related road closures.

Including traffic closures at the Grapevine, Highway 178 and Highway 58.

However, if you are able to find an open road, California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams shares that it is more important than ever to drive safely.

“The road is going to be wet; it’s going to be slick. There could be ice on the road. So slow down, watch your following distance give yourself plenty of distance because your stopping distance is going to almost double due to the wet roadway conditions,” D.C. Williams said.