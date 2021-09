BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 15th annual Kern County Officer Down Ride will be held Oct. 2 to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Online registration is open now and preregistration will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Original Roadhouse Steaks and BBQ at 8490 Rosedale Highway, according to the Kern County 999 Foundation. Registration on Oct. 2 will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the restaurant.

