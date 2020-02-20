Kern County now has seven flu deaths this season

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

Kern County has gotten three more flu deaths this season, according to health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Services Department said there are a total of seven flu deaths for the season. Just a few days ago, the county had reported its fourth flu death.

This season’s total isn’t close to reaching last year’s record of 27 deaths.



Flu A is now dominant in California but Flu B is still circulating throughout the state, according to the department.

“Flu B has hit children the hardest this year because it is a virus that hasn’t circulated in many years, which means children have not been able to build an immunity to the virus, unlike some parents,” KCPH said.

Anyone who is experiencing flu symptoms are encouraged to stay at home, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, wash hands often and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Flu shots are still available at many partnering locations across the county, the department said.

