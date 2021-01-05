Kern County Network for Children offering free community training on recognizing signs of child abuse and neglect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Network for Children is holding community training this week to help recognize the signs of child abuse and neglect.

The first session is taking place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The free training is designated for those in education, health care, faith-based communities, business and others working with children and families.

The sessions are expected to offer an opportunity to learn what is and what is not considered child abuse and/or neglect and how to report suspected abuse. Attendees will also have a chance to ask questions.

For more information about the training, call Alexis Shaw at 661-636-4993.