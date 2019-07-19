Kern County Network for Children honors its latest graduating class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Network for Children graduated its latest class of future community leaders.

A ceremony for graduates of this year’s leadership program was held at Aera Energy in Bakersfield.

For the last six months, the class of 45 has worked on different projects with different organizations, all focused on helping children.

Chairman John Nilon had high praise for the group of graduates.

“They’re engaging, they show great initiative, and I really believe this is going to be a class that shines in the future as we move into helping our children do even more things,” he said.

The graduates delivered speeches and went over the details of their projects.

Nilon said graduates sometimes join the non-profits and agencies they worked with in the program.