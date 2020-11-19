Kern County native Julie Chavez Rodriguez to join incoming Biden administration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, has been picked to be part of the upcoming Biden administration.

President-elect Joe Biden selected Chavez Rodriguez as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The 42-year-old Chavez Rodriguez was born in Delano and attended Tehachapi High School and then graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.

She has served as a deputy campaign manager for Biden-Harris campaign and worked as California State Director for Sen. Kamala Harris. She also worked in the Obama administration as the White House deputy director of public engagement.

She had been a labor activist for farmworkers since she was a child, her family says, including being arrested in Los Angeles as a junior high schooler while passing out flyers in a picket line.