BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum is hosting military history authors for a book signing this weekend.

Organizers say several of Kern County’s top authors of military history and combat will be at the museum Saturday sign copies of their books.

Book topics range from World War II, conflict in the Middle East and the Vietnam War.

The event takes place June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum on Chester Ave.

Admission for non-members of the museum is $10.