Kern County Museum to hold homecoming celebration on Sept. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum is holding a homecoming celebration on Sept. 26 where attendees can walk down memory lane.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and general admission is $5. Children 12 and under get in for free. The museum says you can walk down memory lane and rediscover the beauty of the museum with newly restored buildings and new exhibits. The event will also feature music, food and drinks.

The Kern County Museum highly recommends everyone wear a mask regardless of vaccination status at the event.

