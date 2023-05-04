BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have you ever wondered how far back Bakersfield’s beer brewing history goes?

That will be the subject of the next lecture at the Kern County Museum on May 10.

“Beer Brewing in Bakersfield: Boom, Bust and Boom Again!” will be the last lecture of the Spring Series and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Historic Standard School in Pioneer Village. The talk will be led by Executive Director Mike McCoy.

McCoy said Bakersfield has always been a beer town, due to the hot summers and the farmers, ranchers, oil workers and more who toil in the heat of the day.

The lecture will be followed with beer samples from Temblor Brewing Company.