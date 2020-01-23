Kern County Museum offering mini wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People in Kern County looking to get married this Valentine’s Day will have a new venue to consider.

The Kern County Museum is holding a chapel wedding pop-up on Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will offer mini weddings at the chapel in Pioneer Village. The pop-up includes an officiant, ceremony, cake, champagne toast and photographer.

The total price is $250 per couple. Couples are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance.

For more information or to reserve a wedding time, please send an email to bebe@kerncountymuseum.org.