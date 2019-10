The Kern County Museum is hosting Village Flea and Safe Halloween.

Village Flea will be on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature vendors of antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing, art and more. Ticket entry is five dollars.

Safe Halloween is back for October 30 and October 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Trick-or-Treaters can visit more than 50 candy stations. Tickets are $10 per child, ages five to thirteen, and $5 per adult. To purchase a ticket online, visit here.