Kern County Museum holding cruise-thru series at Neon Courtyard this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum is opening its Neon Courtyard this month for a cruise-thru series.

They’re happening every Friday in August from 7-9 p.m. at the museum, located at 3801 Chester Ave. The cruise-thrus are the first-ever public photo events for the Neon Courtyard, which features a collection of restored neon signs from Bakersfield’s iconic restaurants, shops and businesses.

The cruise-thrus costs $20 per car with a six-person limit. To register, email Bebe@KernCountyMuseum.org.