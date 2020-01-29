Kern County Museum hires new curator of collections

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum has announced that it has hired a new curator of collections.

The museum said the new curator is Bethany Rice, a graduate of North High School and Bakersfield College. She will begin her new position on Feb. 3. She is replacing longtime Curator Lori Wear, who resigned in December to accept a leadership position with the California State Parks.

“This is a key position for the museum and Kern County,” said Executive Director Mike McCoy. “The curator is the keeper of all things historical and directs a number of programs for the museum. We are very pleased that Bethany has accepted the position and we look forward to her leadership.”

The museum said Rice holds a bachelor’s degree in history from U.C. Davis and a masters degree in Library Science from San Jose State University. She has a background in research and is an ambassador for Zero Waste Bakersfield, a member of the Kern Historical Society as well as the 2020 provisional class for the Junior League of Bakersfield.