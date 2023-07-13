BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Kern County Museum announced it will be closed during the weekend due to extreme heat.

The museum will close Saturday and Sunday and will reopen Wednesday with regular business hours.

According to the National Weather Service starting Saturday, the greater Bakersfield area will see temperatures reaching 110 degrees.

The hot temperatures are scheduled to peak Sunday, according to NWS.

Officials say residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and limit their time outdoors. For more information, click here.