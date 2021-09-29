Kern County Museum cancels ‘Safe Halloween,’ hosting Halloween Ville instead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the second straight year, the Kern County Museum will not host the annual fall favorite Safe Halloween.

Citing the ongoing pandemic, museum director Mike McCoy tells 17 News they’ll wait another year to return.

But starting Friday evening and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through Oct. 31, the Kern County Museum will host an attraction called Halloween Ville, organized by some of the same people brought us Talladega Frights.

Tickets are $10 for Halloween Ville and an additional $15 for the haunted house.