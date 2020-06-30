Kern County Museum asks residents for protest signs, other items for local record

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum is looking to preserve the local history of the protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd.

The museum said it wants to work with the community to build a local record of these historical times. It is asking Kern County residents who have recently participated in protests to donate signs, posters and other artifacts as well as fill out a brief questionnaire.

The questionnaire can be found on the KCM website and social media accounts. The questionnaires and donations should dropped off at the museum’s front desk or emailed to Bethany Rice at bethany@kerncountymuseum.org by August 1.