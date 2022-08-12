BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, and Mariano Cruz Diaz, according to the department.

The marijuana grow site contained more than 2,400 marijuana plants, man-made dams, fertilizers and irrigation lines, according to the department.

Cruz Diaz pleaded guilty on May 27 and is scheduled in be sentenced on Aug. 19.