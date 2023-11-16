BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just under a half million mattresses were recycled from Kern County in an effort to reduce waste all across the state.

America Recycles Day was on Nov. 15, and California is celebrating 10 million mattresses recycled across the state. This big milestone is all thanks to the Mattress Recycling Council implementing the ‘Bye Bye Mattress’ program.

Officials say over 380 million pounds of waste will be diverted from landfills because of this. The steel, wool and fiber used in these mattresses can be distributed back for other uses.

There are currently 13 drop-off sites in Bakersfield that have helped contribute to the recycled total.

