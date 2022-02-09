Kern County makes job pitch to LA County law enforcement over vaccine mandates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County and the sheriff’s office is making a pitch to law enforcement in Los Angeles who could potentially lose their jobs over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Wednesday, Kern County’s Twitter account tweeted a video with the message: Apply to work @KernCoSheriff. You deserve a job that welcomes you, and your values, with open arms.

The video shows a screenshot of a news story about the Los Angeles County Supervisors taking away vaccine mandate enforcement from the LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva who has said he would not enforce a vaccination mandate for his deputies.

Los Angeles supervisors approved a motion to remove enforcement responsibilities from Villanueva on Tuesday.

Kern County’s video tells potential hires to “drive north” and apply for work with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Kern County is built on strong values and tradition,” the video’s text reads. “Kern County is a community that backs the blue.”

The video also shows deputies in the community and on the job.

“So take back your freedom and apply TODAY to work at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office,” the message concludes.

As of Tuesday, 54.2% of eligible Kern County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Kern Public Health.