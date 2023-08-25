BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Used items including books, CD’s, audiobooks and DVD’s will all be available at the Southwest Branch Library in early September.

The Fall Used Book Sale is from Sept. 7-9 and Sept. 11-12. Members Day is on Sept. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. Located at the Southwest Branch Library on 8301 Ming Ave., people can buy discounted books and digital media throughout the following dates:

General Public Days

Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 11, from noon to 6 p.m. (Half-Price Day)

Sept. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. ($3 A Bag Day)

The library says memberships will be sold at the door. This book sale is brought to you by friends of the Southwest Library Branch.