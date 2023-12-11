BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library has announced it will be closing the Southwest Branch Library due to vital infrastructure improvements.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to temporarily close the Southwest Branch Library, located at 8301 Ming Ave. in Bakersfield, from Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

According to the library, the closure is essential to complete life-safety and critical maintenance improvements funded through the Building Forward Library Infrastructure Grant administered by the California State Library.

KCL says it expresses gratitude for the community’s understanding and patience during this temporary closure of the Southwest Branch Library, and encourages the community to visit the following branches:

Baker Branch Library, located at 1400 Baker St.

Beale Memorial Library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave.

Holloway – Gonzales Branch Library, located at 506 E. Brundage Ln.

Northeast Branch Library, located at 2671 Oswell St. Suite B

Rathbun Branch Library, located at 200 W. China Grade Loop

Wilson Branch Library, located at 1901 Wilson Rd.

For more information, visit kernlibrary.org or contact 661-868-0701.