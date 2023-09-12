BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library announced 14 new library card designs including four limited edition card designs in September honoring National Library Card Sign-up Month.

Library officials say at Kern County libraries you can borrow books, eBooks, audiobooks, getting homework help and other programs.

“Library cards are key to open a world of possibilities,” Fahra Daredia, Marketing and Promotions Associate for Kern County Library, said. “We are so excited about these new designs and know everyone will love them!”

The new library card designs are available to all library patrons in September and existing cardholders can swap their current card for the new designs.

To find a list of all library locations and hours, click here.