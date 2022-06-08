BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A free lunch program offered to children between 2 to 18 is expanding to 16 Kern County Library locations.

Lunch at the Library offers meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with activities including crafts, coloring, storytime and live performances, according to a news release.

Following is the schedule:

— Arvin Branch, June 6 to July 27, Mondays through Wednesdays.

— Baker Branch, June 6 to July 26, Mondays and Tuesdays.

— Beale Memorial, June 6 to July 29, Mondays through Fridays.

— Delano Branch, June 6 to July 29, Wednesdays through Fridays.

— Holloway Branch, June 9 to July 29, Thursdays and Fridays.

— Kern River Valley Branch, June 8 to July 29, Wednesdays through Fridays.

— Lamont Branch, June 9 to July 29, Thursdays and Fridays.

— McFarland Branch, June 9 to July 29, Thursdays and Fridays.

— Northeast Branch, June 8 to July 29, Wednesdays through Fridays.

— Rathbun Branch, June 6 to July 27, Mondays through Wednesdays.

— Ridgecrest Branch, June 1 to July 7, Mondays through Thursdays.

— Rosamond Branch, June 6 to July 20, Mondays through Wednesdays.

— Southwest Branch, June 6 to July 28, Mondays through Thursdays.

— Taft Branch, June 6 to July 27, Mondays through Wednesdays.

— Wasco Branch, May 31 to July 26, Mondays and Tuesdays.

— Wilson Branch, June 7 to July 28, Tuesdays through Thursdays.