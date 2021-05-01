Kern County Library launching mobile service Story Tours next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is working to bring books to places in the community that need them most.

The library is teaming up with the Community Action Partnership of Kern to launch Story Tours, a new bookmobile service that will bring Kern County Library services to communities across Kern County throughout the rest of the year.

Underserved communities will have a chance to reserve and check out books from the library system, participate in crafts and storytime events, receive fun giveaways and more.

Story Tours kicks off Monday with visits to Mojave, California City and Boron. Later in the week, there will also be visits in east Bakersfield, Shafter, McFarland, Buttonwillow and more.

For stop times and more information about the new service, click here.