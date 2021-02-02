Kern County Library launches new Job Seeker Toolkit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library said its new Job Seeker Toolkit has launched with free virtual and on-demand library support through workshops, tutorials and programming.

Additionally, the toolkit includes recommended books, eBooks and audiobooks on job seeking strategies, job hunting success, writing cover letters and related topics, according to a library release. The toolkit is live now.

On Wednesday, the library is hosting a two-hour program titled “Job Seeking in a Digital World” that will include an overview of free resources available in the community.

For more information and to access the Job Seeker Toolkit, visit kerncountylibrary.org/job-seeker-toolkit/ or call 661-868-0701.