Kern County Library kicks off One Book Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library is launching the 2021 One Book Project at noon Wednesday with a Zoom event where library representatives, Dreamers and Cal State Bakersfield freshman will share success stories.

The event is linked to this year’s selection, “A Dream Called Home” by Reyna Grande, which deals with themes of immigration and assimilation, a library news release says.

Registration is necessary to receive the Zoom link. Community members of all ages are invited.

For more information about the program, click here.